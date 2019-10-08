English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ireland's 2020 Budget Includes €1.2 Billion 'No-deal' Brexit Fund
The fund will be used for cushioning the economic blow of Britain leaving the European Union without a negotiated agreement, the finance minister said.
Dublin: Ireland's 2020 budget includes a 1.2-billion-euro relief fund to cushion the economic blow of Britain leaving the European Union without a negotiated agreement, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said Tuesday.
"I am today announcing a package of over euros 1.2 billion ($1.3 billion), excluding EU funding, to respond to Brexit", Donohoe said, presenting the government's annual spending plan, which is based on the assumption of a so-called "no-deal Brexit".
