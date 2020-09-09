WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ireland's Varadkar Says 'kamikaze' British Threat To Break Law Has Backfired

Ireland's Varadkar Says 'kamikaze' British Threat To Break Law Has Backfired

A "kamikaze" threat by a British minister to break international law in the implementation of its EU divorce treaty has backfired, but a trade deal is still possible, Ireland's deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

DUBLIN: A “kamikaze” threat by a British minister to break international law in the implementation of its EU divorce treaty has backfired, but a trade deal is still possible, Ireland’s deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“These were really extraordinary comments, and certainly set off alarm bells in Dublin. I think they have backfired,” Varadkar told RTE radio. “I think they want a deal,” he added, saying the remaining issues “would not seem insurmountable”.

The British government’s Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis on Tuesday said Britain could break international law – but only in a “limited way” – after reports it may undercut its Withdrawal Agreement divorce treaty signed with the EU in January.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 9, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
Next Story
Loading