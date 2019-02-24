English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Irish Chef Flips Special Burgers for Trump-Kim Summit in Vietnam
The restaurant's co-owner and head chef, Collin Kelly, said the two burgers were designed to capture the likeness of the leaders.
Chef Colin Lilly shows his new burgers Durty Donald (L) and Kim Jong Yum (R) at his restaurant promoting for upcoming USA-DPRK summit in Hanoi, Vietnam
Hanoi: An Irish chef in Hanoi is serving a cheeky menu specially tailored to mark this week's summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Two new burgers - the "Durty Donald" and "Kim Jong Yum" - will be on sale at the Durty Bird restaurant from Monday, as Vietnam's capital prepares to greet the two leaders and, hopefully, help them agree on peace.
The restaurant's co-owner and head chef, Collin Kelly, said the two burgers were designed to capture the likeness of the leaders.
Kelly said the "Durty Donald" was like Trump himself - "so extravagant" - with double beef, double bacon, topped with strands of yellow chicken floss.
"To match some of the controversy that surrounds him, we've put Russian dressing on it. So a bit tongue and cheek,but I think he'd see the funny side," Kelly told Reuters on Sunday.
The "Kim Jong Yum" burger is made of smoked pork belly, wild boar meat, kimchi mayonnaise and crispy fried kimchi.
He's been trying out his creations on a few customers to get some feedback before they go on sale.
Hanoi resident Truong Trang said the Kim burger, was "mysterious" like North Korea, and she was left wanting to eat more burger and learn more about North Korea.
"This burger makes me curious about its ingredients and I want to eat more, just like North Korea," she said.
Kelly said he had been surprised by the interest in the burgers. He was even visited by two North Korean journalists who wanted his "opinion on the burgers and the summit".
