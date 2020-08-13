WORLD

Irish PM sees 'landing zone' for Brexit deal after meeting UK's Johnson

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Thursday he believes there is a "landing zone" to reach a postBrexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
BELFAST Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Thursday he believes there is a “landing zone” to reach a post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Martin, speaking after meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said they had agreed on the absolute necessity for a tariff and quota-free trade agreement between Britain and the European Union.

“It seems to me that there is a landing zone if that will is there on both sides, and I think it is,” said Martin, who became prime minister in June.

“My own gut instinct is that there is a shared understanding that we don’t need another shock to the economic system that a sub-optimal trade agreement would give alongside of the enormous shock of COVID,” he told reporters in Belfast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 13, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
