WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Irish PM To Express 'strong Concerns' To UK's Johnson On Brexit Move

Irish PM To Express 'strong Concerns' To UK's Johnson On Brexit Move

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin is to speak to British counterpart Boris Johnson to express "very strong concerns" about a threat by a British minister to break international law in the implementation of its EU divorce treaty.

DUBLIN: Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin is to speak to British counterpart Boris Johnson to express “very strong concerns” about a threat by a British minister to break international law in the implementation of its EU divorce treaty.

“The timing of this initiative, the unilateral nature of this initiative, does not build trust and I will be speaking later this afternoon with the British Prime Minister to register our very strong concerns,” Martin told a news briefing.

Asked about the chances of a EU-UK trade deal in the wake of the British move, Martin said: “Where there’s a will, there’s a way of getting a reasonable free-trade deal with no tariffs and no quotas.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 9, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
Next Story
Loading