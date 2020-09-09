Is Breaking The Law Right On Brexit? UK Says The Law Must Be Obeyed On COVID

LONDON: Britain’s health minister said on Wednesday that people should obey the law over coronavirus after he was asked if it was right to break international law in a limited and specific way over Brexit.

“Of course, abiding by these rules is absolutely vital to protect life,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said when asked why people should obey the law following remarks from a minister on Tuesday that proposed legislation would break international law in a “limited way”.

On Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol, Hancock said: “The government has a number of international obligations and the primary among those in this context is protecting the peace process – that’s about people’s safety and security too.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor