China Not Welcome? UK Halts Takeover of Bristol-based Company Citing National Security

The UK triggered the National Security and Investment Act to block the takeover of an electronic design company by a Hong Kong firm. The government raised concerns over risks to national security, news agency BBC reported.

Super Orange HK wanted to acquire Bristol-based Pulsic but the government said after the acquisition the tools could be exploited for bolstering China’s ‘defence or technological capabilities’. Pulsic has centres in Bristol, Newcastle, Tokyo and San Jose.

The Chinese embassy in the UK said a non-discriminatory environment should be provided to Chinese businesses in the UK. Meanwhile the UK government said it is reviewing a Chinese-backed takeover of UK’s largest microchip factory – the Newport Wafer Fab.

“Any abuse of national security review will only damage the UK’s investment environment and long-term interests,” the Chinese embassy said, according to the BBC. Chinese president Xi Jinping;s semiconductor industry ambitions have taken a hit after watchdogs found that instead of realising Chinese ambitions they were involved in graft and economic wrongdoing.

These moves are the latest attempts by the UK government to limit China’s involvement in the UK’s business and tech sector. In 2020, Huawei was banned from the UK’s 5G infrastructure due to national security concerns. Huawei denied all allegations.

The National Security and Investment Act which came into force in January 2022 was used to block the takeover of Pulsic. The new rule allows the government to scrutinise and intervene in business transactions to prevent any threat to the UK’s national security.

The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it was a ‘proportionate’ decision taken to ‘decrease risk to national security.’

Both contenders for the UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, have said they would crack down on China. Truss earlier said that if elected prime minister she would make sure that the UK is ‘not exporting technology that can be used’ against them and develop a ‘clear investment screening’.

Rishi Sunak on the other hand said that he would study the case for banning Chinese acquisitions of key British assets and blamed China for ‘stealing UK’s technologies and infiltrating UK’s universities’. He also said he would shut down all the 30 Confucius Institutes in Britain.

(with inputs from BBC)

