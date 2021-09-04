Is Pakistan's Poking Around Costing Taliban Its 'Approval Ratings' in Afghanistan?

As Pakistani officials led by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed arrived in Kabul on Saturday to meet the Taliban, many Afghans have lashed out at Islamabad for its interference and held it responsible for ruining their lives and igniting a war-like situation in Afghanistan. The visit of the Pakistani delegation came at a time when the Taliban are struggling to finalise and install an “inclusive" government in Afghanistan that would be acceptable to the international community.

Hameed’s trip is the first high-level visit by a Pakistani official since the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 in a move that surprised both their foes and friends. Since then, the insurgent group has been trying to form its government, but has been postponing the announcement. The Taliban have postponed the formation of a new government in Afghanistan for next week, their spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Saturday.

This is the second time that the Taliban have delayed the formation of the new government in Kabul since their toppling of the US-backed Afghanistan government. Hameed’s visit to Kabul came as Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab earlier in the day and said that Pakistan will assist in the formation of an inclusive administration in Afghanistan.

Several people from Afghanistan have expressed their anger for Pakistan on social media platforms. Many people also demanded sanctions against Imran Khan-led Pakistan for its role in supporting and enabling the Taliban.

“Afghans know who is who. If ISI chief try to resolve leadership crisis for the Taliban and as a result some ISI puppets surface as cabinet members, and head of state then that will be the start of bad days for the Taliban and for the Pakistan as well," a Twitter user wrote.

A Twitter user named Soleyman said, “Know the occupiers of #Afghanistan. This is ISI Chief Faiz Hamid who arrived to #Kabul to help #Taliban in their occupation and oppression of Afghan people. Reports say he wants to mediate in a fight between Baradar-Haqqani, also help them besieging #Panjshir. #SanctionPakistan"

Stating that ISIS chief Hameed was invited by the Taliban to discuss government formation in Afghanistan, a Twitter handle named Panjshir Valley, asked, “ISI Chief Gen Faiz Hamid arrived in Kabul today with senior Pakistani officials. He was invited by Taliban for upcoming Afghan govt formation ceremony. Pakistan is responsible for #AfghanistanCrisis. Anyone still need proofs?"

Another Twitter user named Afghanistan Defenders said a nationwide protests against the Taliban and arrival of the ISI chief should be called in the country. “Pakistan’s ISI chief alongside ambassador of Pakistan with Taliban network at the Serene Hotel Kabul. If still Taliban deny having no contacts with Taliban then they consider Afghans fool. A nationwide protests against Taliban and arrival of the ISI chief should be called."

While speaking on Hum News programme ‘Breaking Point with Malick’ recently, Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid had openly accepted that Pakistan government has done everything for Taliban leaders, who are back in power in Afghanistan after 20 years. “We are custodian of Taliban leaders. We have taken care of them for long. They got shelter, education and home in Pakistan. We have done everything for them," he said.

Earlier, CNN-News18 had confirmed the Pakistan ISI’s heavy involvement in the deliberations between the Taliban and the Pakistan government. Exclusive photos accessed by CNN-News18 showed the ISI chief meeting top Taliban leaders in Kandahar.

CNN-News18 had previously reported that Pakistan is set to play a major role in the formation of a new government in Kabul.

Before that, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan is determined to play a “positive role" in Afghanistan as he appealed to the Taliban insurgents and former rulers of the war-ravaged country to formulate an all-inclusive political government after mutual consultations. Our envoy in Afghanistan is also in touch with different Afghan personalities, he had said in a statement.

Moreover, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had once called Taliban “normal civilians”, not military outfits, and asked how the country is supposed to hunt them down when it has three million Afghan refugees at the border.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Khan stressed that Pakistan hosts three million Afghan refugees of which the majority are Pashtuns, the same ethnic group as the Taliban fighters. “Now, there are camps of 500,000 people; there are camps of 100,000 people. And Taliban are not some military outfits, they are normal civilians. And if there are some civilians in these camps, how is Pakistan supposed to hunt these people down? How can you call them sanctuaries?" he had argued.

When asked about alleged Taliban safe havens in Pakistan, the Prime Minister responded: “Where are these safe-havens? There are three million refugees in Pakistan who are the same ethnic group as the Taliban…"

