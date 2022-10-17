Is UK PM Liz Truss on Her Way Out? Rebel MPs Want Wallace to Lead, with Sunak as Finance Minister

Secret meetings were held between the members of the Conservative Party to oust UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Times UK and the Daily Mail said in a report.

The meetings were held soon after the Prime Minister Truss appointed Jeremy Hunt as the chancellor to the exchequer removing Kwasi Kwarteng after Truss-Kwarteng mini-budget threatened to upend the economy. Hunt is being accused of mounting a silent coup against his boss.

The reports revealed that the 1922 Committee Chair senior members were also informed of the developments and discussions were held among them. The 1922 Committee had the power to table a vote of no-confidence in a leader or trigger a leadership election, if MPs inform the chair that they are unhappy with the current leadership.

It should be noted that the Tories cannot elect a new Prime Minister ousting Truss as no leadership challenges will be entertained until one year of her Prime Ministership.

However, according to a report by the Daily Mail, the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, has come under pressure to change the rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership.

Not all Tory leaders have been silent about the instability that Truss’ government had brought upon the UK economy. Tory MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis were the ones to publicly announce their displeasure with the Prime Minister.

Blunt said: “She has to go now as she cannot win nor sustain the confidence of her colleagues, far less the public and a relentless media. Her leadership campaign was clear and her policy proposition brave and bold. We have all seen how they have collided with today’s tough economic reality and not survived the impact.”

The Tory rebels, led by former Ministers Gavin Williamson, Grant Shapps and Julian Smith, told the Sunday Mirror that 100 Tory MPs are prepared to write to Sir Graham Brady and aim to get 125 names.

Possible Replacements

Defence secretary Ben Wallace, who enjoys support from most Conservative Party leaders, is the frontrunner for the UK PM post. According to the Daily Mirror report, the rebels believe that Ben Wallace is ‘the best’ they have and getting Rishi Sunak back as chancellor to the exchequer ‘would calm the bond markets and strengthen the pound’.

But Tory insiders told the news agency that even though Wallace believes that Rishi is the favourite to replace Truss, the former finance minister may not be able to ‘unite the party.’

However, the Tory disunity has attracted the ire of some members. Tory MP Michael Fabricant said, according to the Daily Mail: “The electorate do not vote for turbulent and divided political parties. If some of my colleagues don’t calm down, stop plotting, and respect the will of the party members, we will lose the next general election.”

