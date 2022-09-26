Is Xi Jinping Safe? Name of Chinese Prez Appears in Delegates’ List Ahead of CPC Meet

Chinese president Xi Jinping, whose rumours of disappearance drove social media into a frenzy, was named in the list of elected delegates for next month’s key Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday, according to Chinese news agency Big5 News.

The majority of these 2,300 delegates will approve Chinese president Xi Jinping’s ascent to third-term.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India, the delegates were elected under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and in accordance with the Party’s Constitution, adopting methods required by the CPC Central Committee.

Also Read: Xi Arrested Semiconductor Sector Bigwigs as They Failed to Fulfil Vision, Wasted Billions

China’s People’s Daily, paying no heed to rumours, said: “Congress will be a congress of unity… under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.”

Xi Jinping took steps to ensure that there are no ‘black swan’ events ahead of his ascent to the third term as president.

He ensured that no protests like the ones in 1989 would be held ahead of his precedent-breaking third term.

Also Read: Xi Jinping Promotes Loyalists, Sidelines ‘the Tuanpai’ ahead of Entry into Third Term

The recent death sentences awarded to Sun Lijun, former vice minister of public security, Fu Zhenghua, former Justice Minister and one of China’s most powerful police chiefs and former Jiangsu official Wang Like indicate the extent to which Xi went to ensure no challenges to his third term.

Rumors of Xi Jinping being held by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) under house arrest took the internet by storm over the weekend and several fact-checkers have claimed that these are mostly rumors. Discussions and news reports have claimed reports of unrest in China but unrest in China has been observed since the beginning of the year.

Also Read: Unrest, Protests In China As Banks Stop Customers From Withdrawing Money From Their Accounts

Firstly, the Shanghai lockdown, followed by the mortgage boycott and then came the protests against the rural banks accused of misappropriating hard-earned money of millions of Chinese.

All of these were widely reported and some news agencies claimed that the Great Firewall of China is unable to handle the scale of dissent from millions of Chinese trying to tell the world about how the Communist Party of China (CPC) is mistreating its own people, especially during the Shanghai lockdown.

There's no firewall between big tech in China and the Communist Party, says Shanghai-based investor @williambaobean. That gives authorities easy access to reams of customers' personal data. #OnAssignment pic.twitter.com/GfstWHYSG6 — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) July 15, 2019

The CPC carried out crackdowns on the Chinese tech giants accusing them of anti-competitive behaviour and most recently cracked down on semiconductor sector bigwigs. Authorities have easy access to the personal data of millions of Chinese people.

Also Read: From Kim Jong-Un to Vladimir Putin: A Look at World Leaders Who Went ‘Missing’ From Public Eye

There is always a chance that wealthy Chinese individuals have access to premier VPN services and they pass through the firewall as seen during the Shanghai lockdown but China is a surveillance state and the CPC monitors every activity of the Chinese people on their version of the internet.

It is then highly likely that the Chinese government is clearly aware of the videos that break the firewall.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here