ISIS Chief Baghdadi Appears for the 'First' Time in Five Years, Outfit Releases Video

The elusive chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has appeared for the first time in five years in a propaganda video released on Monday by the jihadist organisation.It is unclear when the footage was filmed, but Baghdadi referred in the past tense to the months-long fight for Baghouz, IS's final bastion in eastern Syria, which ended last month."The battle for Baghouz is over," he said, sitting cross-legged on a cushion and addressing three men whose faces have been blurred.