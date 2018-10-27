English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISIS Kills 41 US-backed Fighters in Eastern Syria: Report
IS late on Friday used suicide bombers as part of a counter-attack against the Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US-led coalition against the jihadists, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights.
Representative photo: Reuters
Beirut: The Islamic State group has killed 41 US-backed fighters in Syria battling to oust the jihadists from their eastern holdout of Hajin on the Iraqi border, a war monitor said on Saturday.
IS late on Friday used suicide bombers as part of a counter-attack against the Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US-led coalition against the jihadists, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights.
