ISIS Kills 41 US-backed Fighters in Eastern Syria: Report

IS late on Friday used suicide bombers as part of a counter-attack against the Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US-led coalition against the jihadists, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights.

AFP

Updated:October 27, 2018, 6:30 PM IST
ISIS Kills 41 US-backed Fighters in Eastern Syria: Report
Representative photo: Reuters
Beirut: The Islamic State group has killed 41 US-backed fighters in Syria battling to oust the jihadists from their eastern holdout of Hajin on the Iraqi border, a war monitor said on Saturday.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
