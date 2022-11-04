Islamabad Announces Lockdown after Imran Khan Assassination Bid but Were Plans Made in Advance

Authorities in Islamabad have locked down the capital city following after an assassination attempt on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. The authorities shared an order released on Thursday which ordered immediate closure of all schools and madrassas.

The order also said that the lockdown is being imposed for the safety and security of the residents and to pursue the investigation into the assassination attempt on the cricketer-turned-politician.

The interior ministry on Thursday asked the government of Punjab province to constitute a high-level joint investigation team (JIT). The Punjab province government is led by Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid e Azam Group) (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz, who is the current chief minister.

Sanaullah has blamed the Punjab province government for the lapses in Imran Khan’s security and the subsequent assassination bid on the former prime minister. He also said the Pakistan government will fully assist the province’s authorities.

However, the plans for imposing a lockdown were already on the cards after Imran Khan announced the dates for the long march. According to Minute Mirror Pakistan, authorities in Islamabad were planning to deploy heavy police personnel and close down schools and colleges and postpone exams once Imran Khan’s march reached Islamabad.

The police last week also barred hotels and guest houses in the federal capital from providing accommodation to the participants of the ‘long march’. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was also directed to not telecast PTI leaders’ speeches and the long march, according to its notification of October 28.

Imran Khan’s ‘Long March’ or the Haqeeqi Azadi March is likely to pose a challenge for Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters will be emboldened following the failed assassination attempt on their leader.

Imran Khan was shot on his leg after a shooter fired several rounds at his container in Wazirabad. A PTI worker was killed and 14 others, including the PTI leader Khan, were injured in the attack.

Khan is currently stable and remains hospitalised. He has urged his supporters to continue with the long march.

