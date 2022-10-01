Islamabad Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Ex-PM Imran Khan for Remarks on Female Judge

An Islamabad court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan for allegedly threatening female judge Zeba Chaudhry at a political rally in August.

Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued the arrest warrant against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief under four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

According to reports, 300 policemen have been dispatched to Khan’s Banigala residence in Islamabad and the road to the area has been closed to the public as PTI supporters gathered outside his house.

The warrant came days after Khan appeared before a sessions court to tender his apology to Chaudhry in person. After Khan and his lawyers were informed by the court clerk that the judge was on leave, the PTI chief told the clerk “I have come to apologise to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry. You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if his words hurt her sentiments,” he could be heard saying to the court reader in a video shared by the PTI on Twitter.

Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions on August 20, hours after he threatened to file cases against top police officials, election commission and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition. His remarks also prompted the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to launch a contempt case against him.

The Islamabad police termed the 69-year-old’s arrest warrant as “a legal process” and explained that after the high court struck down terror charges, the case was transferred to the sessions court. Since Khan had not

obtained his bail from the court, in case of non-appearance, he can be arrested. “Imran Khan did not appear in court on his previous appearance. An arrest warrant has been issued to ensure his appearance in court,” the police said.

“People are requested not to listen to rumours,” it added.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Friday had confirmed Khan’s interim bail in the case registered against him on charges of violating Section 144 (ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons) by holding the rally on August 20. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case and after argument by Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan, granted the PTI chief permanent bail against surety bonds worth Rs 5,000.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told ARY news that they would shortly file an application with the duty magistrate and hopefully, the warrant will get suspended. “Our lawyers would have appeared before the court if a notice was received,” he said, adding that it was likely that the notice was sent on the wrong address.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here