Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Islamabad HC Stops Special Pakistan Court from Announcing Verdict in Musharraf Treason Case

The special court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the case against 76-year-old Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Islamabad HC Stops Special Pakistan Court from Announcing Verdict in Musharraf Treason Case
File image of Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Wednesday stopped a special court from announcing its judgement in the high treason case against former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, according to a media report.

The special court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the case against 76-year-old Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, and had ruled that a verdict would be announced on November 28.

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday stopped the special court from issuing the ruling in the case against Musharraf, Dawn News reported.

The Pakistan government had filed a petition in the court on Monday to stop the special tribunal from issuing its verdict on November 28.

If found guilty, Musharraf could be sentenced to death or imprisonment for life.

The high treason case was filed during the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

He was booked in the treason case in December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year.

Musharraf, who is living in Dubai in self-exile, challenged the special court verdict in the LHC on Saturday and sought suspension of his trial in absentia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram