Islamabad Played Facilitator's Role in US-Taliban Peace Deal, Says Pakistan Foreign Minister

Islamabad: Taking credit for the imminent peace deal between the US and Afghan Taliban, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that his country played the role of a facilitator and was closely involved in the entire process.

Qureshi also said that Pakistan has also fulfilled all its promises made to America by playing its role in the successful negotiations.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that an agreement between the US and the Taliban could come as soon as February 29 in Afghanistan.

According to Pompeo, the United States "reached an understanding with the Taliban" on a reduction of violence that could lead to the signing of the US-Taliban agreement next week.

It is widely believed that the historic agreement would pave the way for ending America's longest war.

"The deal will be signed in the presence of Pakistan because it was impossible for the deal to come through without our efforts," the Foreign Office quoted Qureshi as saying.

"Pakistan has played its role in the peace process with wholeheartedness and honesty and it is now incumbent upon the Afghan government to do the same," he said.

Qureshi asserted that when Pompeo came to Pakistan for his maiden visit last year, relations between the two countries were at its lowest ebb.

"Pompeo told me that the pathway to fixing relations between Pakistan and the US came through Kabul. Now I would like to remind him that we have fulfilled all our promises. Not only did we build a peace team but we also played our role in ensuring that the negotiations were successful," said Qureshi.

