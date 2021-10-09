Islamic State Claims Killing 300 Shia Worshippers in Afghan Mosque, Sources Say Numbers 'Exaggerated'

The terrorist group Islamic State (ISKP) has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack inside the Sayed Abad mosque in the Kunduz province in Afghanistan. It is a Shia mosque in the Kahanbad district. The terrorist group in its official statement has claimed of killing 300 Shia worshippers.

Sources have told News18 that the number of people the ISKP has claimed to have killed is incorrect, The source said, “This is an exaggeration like always the terrorist group does."

The sources have said that according to official data more than 50 people were killed and more than 100 were injured. The perpetrator of this heinous suicide attack was by an Uyghur terrorist. Sources said the terrorist was identified as Muhammad Al-Uyghuri.

The attack on Friday was the latest in series of IS bombings and shootings that have targeted the Taliban and minority Shiites. The blast took place in a crowded mosque on Friday afternoon during prayers. There have been several such incidents since the US and NATO troops left in August. The victims of Friday’s bomb blast were the Hazara community who have been discriminated against as they are an ethnic minority. While the majority in Afghanistan is Sunni, they are followers of Shiite Islam.

The ISKP said in a statement released through its Telegram channels that an IS suicide bomber “detonated an explosive vest amid a crowd" of Shiite worshippers who had gathered inside the mosque.

Sources told News18.com,"This is a possible dealing point between Taliban and China. The Taliban had promised China to provide protection from such terrorists."

The blast left the mosque in a state of debris as windows shattered, it completely burnt the ceiling and there bloodstains all across.

The ISKP are a terror organisation in Afghanistan affiliated to the Islamic State.

