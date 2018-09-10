GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for a Suicide Attack in Kabul

Government spokesman Wahid Majroh had said that seven bodies and 25 injured people were taken to the hospital from the attack site.

Reuters

Updated:September 10, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for a Suicide Attack in Kabul
Afghan men look outside a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 9, 2018.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Loading...
Cairo: Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack near a procession in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday, according to the group's news agency Amaq said.

Government spokesman Wahid Majroh had said that seven bodies and 25 injured people were taken to the hospital from the attack site. The group did not provide evidence for its claim.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...