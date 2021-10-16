CHANGE LANGUAGE
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Mosque Attack in Afghan City of Kandahar: Report
1-MIN READ

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Mosque Attack in Afghan City of Kandahar: Report

Islamic State (ISIS). Representational image/Reuters

It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshippers.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shi’ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group’s Amaq news agency said on Friday.

The statement added that two Islamic state fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

first published:October 16, 2021, 07:50 IST