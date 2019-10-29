Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Islamic State Founder al-Baghdadi's 'Number One Replacement' Killed by US Forces: Donald Trump

Trump's announcement comes two days after he declared that al-Baghdadi had died in a raid during US special forces in northwest Syria, in a major blow to the jihadist group.

Agencies

Updated:October 29, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Islamic State Founder al-Baghdadi's 'Number One Replacement' Killed by US Forces: Donald Trump
File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said in a tweet that Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's "number one replacement" had been killed by American troops in raids by security forces.

Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed, but the US on Monday confirmed the killing of Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, IS spokesperson and a high-ranking figure within the jihadi group.

A top Kurdish official said Baghdadi's spokesman and right-hand man, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed on Sunday in a separate raid in the village of Ain Al-Baydah. It was unclear if that was the person Trump was referring to in his tweet.

Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Kurdish-led SDF, had said on Twitter that al-Muhajir was targeted in what he described as a "coordinated operation between SDF intelligence and the US army". That raid was carried out a day after US commandos stormed Baghdadi's hideout in northwestern Syria.

Trump's announcement came two days after he declared that al-Baghdadi had died in a raid during US special forces in northwest Syria, in a major blow to the jihadist group.

Baghdadi killed himself during the raid by igniting a suicide vest, Trump had said in a televised address from the White House on Sunday. Test results from the aftermath of the raid had positively identified Baghdadi, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram