Islamic State Khorasan Releases Book on Uyghur Issue, Decries Islamic World’s Support to China

In a first, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), the regional affiliate of the Islamic State terror group, has published a book on the Uyghur issue in China, criticising Islamic nations for continued support to Beijing despite recorded abuses on its Muslim minorities.

The 117-page long book summarises China’s designs in Afghanistan into 10 objectives from the political, economic and security perspectives. It specifically accuses Iran of spreading its influence in East Turkestan.

The group also lashed out at the Hui Muslims for allegedly accepting all rules and regulations imposed by the Chinese government that are being resisted by the Uyghurs.

The ISKP wants the support of the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) as the Taliban, which now controls Afghanistan, is preventing it from attacking Chinese business and interests.

The ISKP, a key rival of the Taliban, has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the latter’s takeover in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority as well as Chinese-owned and frequented businesses.

In December, the group had claimed responsibility for a coordinated attack on Chinese-owned Kabul Longan Hotel in the heart of Kabul, which left three assailants dead and at least two hotel guests injured.

Chinese firms, with strong government backing, have tentatively sought to pursue opportunities in exploiting Afghanistan’s vast, undeveloped resource deposits, especially the Mes Aynak mine that is believed to hold the world’s largest copper deposit.

