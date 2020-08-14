Israel Agrees to 'Stop Further Annexation' of Palestinian Land under Landmark US-brokered Deal with UAE

Israel agrees "to stop further... annexation of Palestinian territories" under the landmark US-brokered peace deal it signed with the UAE, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi tweeted on Thursday.
"During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories," Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nayhan wrote on his verified Twitter account.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=Benjamin+Netanyahu%2Cdonald+trump%2CGulf+news%2Cisrael%2CMike+Pompeo&publish_min=2020-08-11T08:21:43.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-14T08:21:43.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)