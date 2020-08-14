WORLD

1-MIN READ

Israel Agrees to 'Stop Further Annexation' of Palestinian Land under Landmark US-brokered Deal with UAE

Image: Reuters

During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nayhan wrote on his verified Twitter account.

  • AFP Dubai
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
Israel agrees "to stop further... annexation of Palestinian territories" under the landmark US-brokered peace deal it signed with the UAE, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi tweeted on Thursday.

"During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories," Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nayhan wrote on his verified Twitter account.

