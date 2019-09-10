Israel Annexation in West Bank Would 'Push Region Towards Violence', Says Jordan
Jordanian foreign minister, in a statement issued by his ministry, said the 'unilateral measures he (Netanyahu) proposes risk killing off the entire peace process and pose a threat to peace and security in the region'.
File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)
Amman: The Jordanian foreign minister warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected would drag the whole region into violence.
"Netanyahu's intention to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea" would "push the whole region towards violence", Ayman Safadi said, condemning the election pledge.
Safadi, in a statement issued by his ministry, said the "unilateral measures he (Netanyahu) proposes risk killing off the entire peace process and pose a threat to peace and security in the region".
Jordan, which is custodian of the Muslim holy sites in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, has a 1994 peace treaty with the Jewish state.
