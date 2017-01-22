Israel Approves 566 East Jerusalem Settler Homes
Israeli authorities on Sunday approved building permits for 566 settler homes in annexed east Jerusalem, plans that had been postponed until US President Donald Trump took office, the city's deputy mayor said.
Israel's national flag flutters in the settlement of Ramat Shlomo. (Photo: Reuters)
Jerusalem: Israeli authorities on Sunday approved building permits for 566 settler homes in annexed east Jerusalem, plans that had been postponed until US President Donald Trump took office, the city's deputy mayor said.
Meir Turjeman told AFP that city officials approved the plans that had been previously postponed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request in the wake of a UN Security Council resolution in December against Israeli settlement building.
Turjeman said plans for some 11,000 other homes were also in process in east Jerusalem, though he did not say when they could be moved forward.
The new permits are for homes in the settlement neighbourhoods of Pisgat Zeev, Ramot and Ramat Shlomo, according to Turjeman, who also heads the planning committee that approved them.
"The rules of the game have changed with Donald Trump's arrival as president," he said.
"We no longer have our hands tied as in the time of Barack Obama. Now we can finally build."
The city released a statement saying that the construction of 105 Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem had also been approved.
Palestinians in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank face what activists call extremely difficult odds in having construction approved by Israeli authorities, who routinely demolish structures they deem illegal.
"We've been through eight difficult years of Obama, who pressured us to freeze construction," Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat said in the statement.
"I hope that era is over, and from this moment on we will continue to build and develop Jerusalem for the good of its residents, Jews and Arabs as one, in order to strengthen sovereignty over a united Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."
Palestinian presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina condemned the settlement approvals and said they were in violation of last month's UN Security Council resolution. Former president Obama declined to use the US veto against the resolution, allowing it to pass 14-0, while Trump who was inaugurated on Friday had called for the resolution to be vetoed.
"We demand that the Security Council immediately move according to Resolution 2334 to stop the policy of the extremist Israeli government that is working on destroying the two-state solution," Abu Rudeina said, quoted by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.
Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip, also condemned the approvals.
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Spy App Can Track Your WhatsApp Activities, Including Time Spent Online And More
- Namaste England: Parineeti Chopra Tries This Stunt Every Day And Still Fails Miserably; Watch Video
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India at Rs 4.69 Lakh, to Take on KTM RC 390
- Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics
- Defunct Chinese Space Laboratory Plunges Back to Earth over Pacific