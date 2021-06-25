CHANGE LANGUAGE
Israel Brings Back Mask Rule Amid New Covid Surge, Says Rise Likely Due to Variant Seen in India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wears a protective face mask (File photo: AFP)

The head of Israel's pandemic response taskforce, Nachman Ash said the rise in cases was likely due to the highly contagious Delta variant first seen in India.

The Israeli health ministry reimposed a requirement Friday for masks to be worn in enclosed public places following a surge in new cases since it was dropped 10 days ago.

The head of Israel’s pandemic response taskforce, Nachman Ash, told public radio the requirement came after four days of more than 100 new cases a day, in a country which prides itself on one of the world’s most successful vaccine rollouts. Ash said the rise in cases was likely due to the highly contagious Delta variant first seen in India.

first published:June 25, 2021, 13:11 IST