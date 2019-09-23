Israel Cuts Power in Parts of West Bank Over Debts Amounting to $483 Million
The Israel Electric Corporation said it was owed 1.7 billion shekels in debts from the main Palestinian power distributor for the West Bank, which is based in east Jerusalem.
File photo of West Bank Jewish settlement. (REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo)
Ramallah: Israel's national electricity company said Sunday it was cutting power to parts of the occupied West Bank due to outstanding payments amounting to nearly USD 483 million.
The Israel Electric Corporation said it was owed 1.7 billion shekels in debts from the main Palestinian power distributor for the West Bank, which is based in east Jerusalem.
From Monday, the company "will reduce the current in some areas of the West Bank" because of the debts, it said in a statement. It said it had found no alternatives to being paid.
But the Palestinian Authority denounced the move as "blackmail" by the Israeli authorities.
"The (Israeli) occupation government is seeking, through these sanctions and the exploitation of electricity debts, to put pressure on the Palestinian government to accept an agreement that does not respect the rights of the Palestinians," said Palestinian energy authority head Zafer Melhem.
The Palestinian Authority says in the past two months it has repaid nearly USD 100 million in debts accumulated by the east Jerusalem-based distributor of Palestinian municipalities.
The Palestinian health ministry has warned the powers cuts could affect hospitals and medical centres.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tom Hiddleston Reveals Chris Hemsworth Punched Him While Filming The Avengers
- Delhi Cab Drivers Carry Condoms in First-Aid Box and it's Not Just for Safe Sex
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients
- Area 51 Raid: Here's How Many People Turned Up, and What Really Happened
- Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year