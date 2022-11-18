Israel Embassy Conducts its Biggest Joint Security Drill with Indian Security Forces: Report

The Embassy of Israel in India conducted its biggest joint security drill in collaboration with Indian security forces in New Delhi, a statement from the embassy said on Friday.

The exercise, conducted last week, was aimed at harmonising and testing the preparedness of the security forces to counter any threats in the future.

“This was a one-of-a-kind biggest security drill that was conducted jointly with Indian security forces. We thank them for their efforts. Such joint exercises further deepen the cooperation between our countries in security and defense, while building on shared values in order to contribute to global stability,” Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon said.

Embassy of Israel in India in collaboration with Indian security forces conducted their biggest joint security drill in Delhi last week. Day & night drills were conducted at Embassy of Israel in Delhi to ensure preparedness, potency of contingency plans for any terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/KHeSNPZBJY— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

“We are committed to continuing our strong cooperation to make this world safer,” Gilon added.

This joint drill involved participation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police, the National Security Guard and local emergency forces.

The statement said the day and night drills were conducted at the embassy to ensure preparedness and potency of contingency plans for any terrorist attacks in the future.

The exercise provided an opportunity for both the Embassy of Israel and the security forces to cooperate and streamline security drills and procedures, enhancing communication and partnership in the joint fight against terrorism, the statement added.

