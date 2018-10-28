Israel Extends Support to US After 'Horrendous Antisemitic' Synagogue Attack

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed grief and solidarity with the United States, after a gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing and injuring several people."I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today," Netanyahu said in a video message."The entire people of Israel grieve with the families of the dead. We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. We stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous antisemitic brutality."Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said "we are thinking of the families of those who were murdered and praying for the quick recovery of those who were injured".Diaspora Minister Naftali Bennett announced he was travelling to Pittsburgh to meet members of the Jewish community and participate in the funerals."I am going to offer strength to the community and its leaders, and to examine how we can offer assistance," he said in a statement."When Jews are murdered in Pittsburgh, the people of Israel feel pain." The attack took place as dozens of people were understood to be celebrating Shabbat services on the Jewish sabbath, and comes with the US witnessing a sharp spike in anti-Semitic incidents.