English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Israel Extends Support to US After 'Horrendous Antisemitic' Synagogue Attack
At least 11 people were killed on Saturday when a gunman opened fire at a synagogue during baby naming ceremony in US.
File image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Jerusalem: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed grief and solidarity with the United States, after a gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing and injuring several people.
"I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today," Netanyahu said in a video message.
"The entire people of Israel grieve with the families of the dead. We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. We stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous antisemitic brutality."
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said "we are thinking of the families of those who were murdered and praying for the quick recovery of those who were injured".
Diaspora Minister Naftali Bennett announced he was travelling to Pittsburgh to meet members of the Jewish community and participate in the funerals.
"I am going to offer strength to the community and its leaders, and to examine how we can offer assistance," he said in a statement.
"When Jews are murdered in Pittsburgh, the people of Israel feel pain." The attack took place as dozens of people were understood to be celebrating Shabbat services on the Jewish sabbath, and comes with the US witnessing a sharp spike in anti-Semitic incidents.
"I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today," Netanyahu said in a video message.
"The entire people of Israel grieve with the families of the dead. We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. We stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous antisemitic brutality."
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said "we are thinking of the families of those who were murdered and praying for the quick recovery of those who were injured".
Diaspora Minister Naftali Bennett announced he was travelling to Pittsburgh to meet members of the Jewish community and participate in the funerals.
"I am going to offer strength to the community and its leaders, and to examine how we can offer assistance," he said in a statement.
"When Jews are murdered in Pittsburgh, the people of Israel feel pain." The attack took place as dozens of people were understood to be celebrating Shabbat services on the Jewish sabbath, and comes with the US witnessing a sharp spike in anti-Semitic incidents.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to Re-enter the House as a New Wild Card Entrant
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...