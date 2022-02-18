Israel Feared Souring Relations With Russia, Rejected Sale Of Iron Dome To Ukraine

Israel rejected US’ proposal for transferring several batteries of the Iron Dome defence system to Ukraine citing risk of damage of relations with Russia, news agency the Times of Israel reported. Israel told the US administration that it disagreed with the proposal of sending Iron Dome batteries to Kyiv adn expressed concern that it would sour Jerusalem-Moscow relations and also outlined Moscow’s influence over Syria.

The Ukrainian government has now made direct requests to Israel to approve transferring of batteries of the Iron Dome system. Ukraine earlier requested the Biden administration to transfer Patriot and Iron Dome missiles and it was approved by both Democrats and Republicans.

However, the Iron Dome project is jointly developed by Israel and the US, so any sale of technology would require approval of both the countries. Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba last week outlined that his country wants greater cooperation with Israel on air defence technology due to fears of a Russian invasion.

The Iron Dome missile defence system, other missile warning technologies, and cyber defence technology are three fields where Ukrainians want more Israeli support. “We are also interested in deepened defence cooperation on defence technology, in particular related to air defence,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by Israel state-owned media Kan 11.

Israel uses the Iron Dome system to intercept and destroy missiles aimed at Jerusalem and other Jewish settlements launched by hardline Islamist Palestinian group Hamas. The nation also did not want to upset Russia because Russia is involved in Syria as it helps the Bashar-Al-Assad regime fight off terrorist groups in his wartorn country. Israel’s recent move shows that despite its closeness to the US it is wary of angering Russia due to the nation’s presence in Syria with whom it shares a border.

