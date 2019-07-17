Israel Inks $50 Million Deal With India to Supply Complementary Naval MRSAM Systems
As per the agreement, signed this week, the IAI will provide complimentary systems for the air defence system (ADS) to the Indian Navy.
Picture for representational purpose.
Jerusalem: State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Wednesday said it has inked a follow-up deal worth USD 50 million to supply complementary Naval MRSAM (medium range surface-to-air missile) systems to the Indian Navy and the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
As per the agreement, signed this week, the IAI will provide complimentary systems for the air defence system (ADS).
"The deal involves follow up order for a range of maintenance and other services for various sub-systems of IAI's advanced MRSAM ADS," the company said in a statement.
Boaz Levi, the executive vice president and general manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group at IAI, described the deal as a major "breakthrough".
"This contract is a breakthrough as it advances us from system development and delivery to looking after the operational needs of our customers," Levi said.
"IAI's partnership and strong relationship with the Indian Navy is reflected in all activities with our partners in India. Only recently we have successfully completed a multi-system trial in India that demonstrated the advanced technological centralised management capabilities of the air defense system to the utmost satisfaction of our Indian partners," he said.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Step Out for a Romantic Luncheon in Mumbai, See Pics
- India Drawn Alongside Qatar in 2nd Round of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
- Is Chunky Panday the First Confirmed Celebrity Contestant of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?
- People are Using FaceApp's Aging Filter to Compare Selfies with Photos of their Parents
- BS-VI Fuel Available at Same Cost as Regular Fuel in Delhi, Prices set to Increase in April 2020