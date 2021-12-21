CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Israel Lawmakers Approve US Travel Ban to Curb Omicron Variant
1-MIN READ

Israel Lawmakers Approve US Travel Ban to Curb Omicron Variant

Britain, France and Spain were among the countries already on the red list.

Israeli lawmakers Tuesday banned citizens and residents from US travel, adding it to a list of more than 50 countries declared off-limits in an effort to contain the Omicron coronavirus variant.

A parliamentary committee voted to approve a health ministry recommendation putting the United States on Israel’s “red list," along with Belgium, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey, committee spokeswoman Ronit Gal said in a statement.

Britain, France and Spain were among the countries already on the red list.

first published:December 21, 2021, 17:31 IST