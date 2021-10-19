CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Pixel6#AryanKhan#Bollywood
Home » News » World » Israel Man Falls to Death From Hot Air Balloon, Viral Photos Show Him Clinging to Basket Mid-Air
1-MIN READ

Israel Man Falls to Death From Hot Air Balloon, Viral Photos Show Him Clinging to Basket Mid-Air

It was not immediately clear why the man was holding onto the basket as it took off. (Reuters/Representational Photo)

It was not immediately clear why the man was holding onto the basket as it took off. (Reuters/Representational Photo)

Israeli media reported that the man was a member of the balloon's ground crew. The balloon's pilot landed the craft safely.

Jerusalem: A man dangling from the basket of a hot air balloon fell to his death onto a road in Israel on Tuesday, police said.

It was not immediately clear why he was holding onto the basket as it took off, they said. Israeli media reported that the man was a member of the balloon’s ground crew.

Photos on Israeli news websites showed him in mid-air, clutching the red-and-white basket. Police said he fell onto a road in the north of the country from a height of about 100 meters (330 ft).

The balloon’s pilot landed the craft safely.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 19, 2021, 13:27 IST