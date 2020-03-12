English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Dials Modi, Discusses Coronavirus Pandemic

File photo of prime minister Narendra Modi along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (Image: PTI)

Both leaders exchanged views on the global situation in the wake of the pandemic besides discussing the "excellent progress" in bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 10:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the two leaders exchanged views on the global situation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Modi received a telephone call on Wednesday evening from Netanyahu and the leaders reviewed the "excellent progress" in bilateral relations, the MEA said in a statement.

"They also exchanged views on the global situation in the context of COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

Netanyahu said at a press conference in Israel that his country is dependent on "supply lines" from various countries and he has spoken to his Indian counterpart.

"I also spoke to the prime minister of India, my friend Narendra Modi. We are dependent on supply lines from various countries. We are looking into it all the time," Netanyahu said Wednesday.

