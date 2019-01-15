English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Tells Iran to Get Out of Syria 'Fast'
Netanyahu added that Israel had attacked Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria hundreds of times.
File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Loading...
Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday urged Iran to quickly remove its forces from neighbouring Syria or face continued attacks on them by Israel.
"Yesterday I heard the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman saying 'Iran has no military presence in Syria, we only advise them'," Netanyahu said at a Tel Aviv ceremony to install a new head of Israel's armed forces.
"So let me advise them -- get out of there fast, because we'll continue our forceful policy of attacking, as we promised and are doing, fearlessly and relentlessly," he said.
In a rare public confirmation on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel had attacked what he described as "Iranian warehouses containing Iranian weapons in the Damascus international airport" over the weekend.
Netanyahu added that Israel had attacked Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria hundreds of times. Israel has pledged to prevent Iran entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where its arch foe is backing President Bashar al-Assad's regime alongside Russia and Hezbollah.
At the ceremony for the new chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel's central security challenge was "Iran and its terror emissaries," saying the Israeli military had "prevented the military entrenchment of Iran in Syria."
Tehran denies sending regular troops to fight in Syria, saying it has only provided military advisors and militia fighters from various countries.
"Yesterday I heard the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman saying 'Iran has no military presence in Syria, we only advise them'," Netanyahu said at a Tel Aviv ceremony to install a new head of Israel's armed forces.
"So let me advise them -- get out of there fast, because we'll continue our forceful policy of attacking, as we promised and are doing, fearlessly and relentlessly," he said.
In a rare public confirmation on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel had attacked what he described as "Iranian warehouses containing Iranian weapons in the Damascus international airport" over the weekend.
Netanyahu added that Israel had attacked Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria hundreds of times. Israel has pledged to prevent Iran entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where its arch foe is backing President Bashar al-Assad's regime alongside Russia and Hezbollah.
At the ceremony for the new chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel's central security challenge was "Iran and its terror emissaries," saying the Israeli military had "prevented the military entrenchment of Iran in Syria."
Tehran denies sending regular troops to fight in Syria, saying it has only provided military advisors and militia fighters from various countries.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: ‘No Doubt He Should Be in the Team’ – Kohli Backs Dhoni
- Fans Share Ranveer Singh's Apology Video After His Remarks on Koffee With Karan Received Flak
- Trump Buys Junk Food for White House Banquet, Twitter Provides the Roast
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Winters: Maintenance Tips and Do It Yourself Guide
- Trump Buys Junk Food for White House Banquet, Twitter Provides the Roast
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results