Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wins National Election: Report
With 96 percent of the votes counted, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud won 37 of Knesset seats, against 36 for centrist Blue and White, headed by Netanyahu's rival, former general Benny Gantz.
Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won the Israeli national election, securing a record fifth term in office, TV Channel 12 said on Wednesday.
Though neither party captured a ruling majority in the 120-member Knesset, the results, published eight hours after voting ended on Tuesday, put Netanyahu in a strong position to form a coalition government with right-wing factions.
