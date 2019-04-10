LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wins National Election: Report

With 96 percent of the votes counted, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud won 37 of Knesset seats, against 36 for centrist Blue and White, headed by Netanyahu's rival, former general Benny Gantz.

Reuters

Updated:April 10, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won the Israeli national election, securing a record fifth term in office, TV Channel 12 said on Wednesday.

Though neither party captured a ruling majority in the 120-member Knesset, the results, published eight hours after voting ended on Tuesday, put Netanyahu in a strong position to form a coalition government with right-wing factions.

