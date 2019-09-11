Take the pledge to vote

Israel PM Netanyahu's Pledge To Annex Jordan Valley Dangerous Escalation, Says Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia also called for an 'emergency meeting' of the foreign ministers of the 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Updated:September 11, 2019, 7:30 AM IST
File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Image: Reuters)
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned as a "dangerous escalation" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial pledge to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if he is re-elected.

"The kingdom condemns and categorically rejects" the declaration, the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing the royal court.

"The kingdom affirms that this declaration is a very dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people and represents a flagrant violation of the UN charter and the principles of international law."

Saudi Arabia also called for an "emergency meeting" of the foreign ministers of the 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the SPA added.

Netanyahu issued the deeply controversial pledge as he gears up for elections on September 17. He also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements in the wider West Bank if re-elected.

Saudi Arabia urged the international community to "condemn and reject the declaration and to consider any action resulting from it as void".

Palestinians immediately reacted to Netanyahu's statement by saying he was destroying any hopes for peace, while his electoral opponents accused him of a cynical play for right-wing nationalist votes with polls only a week away​

