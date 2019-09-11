Israel PM Netanyahu's Pledge To Annex Jordan Valley Dangerous Escalation, Says Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia also called for an 'emergency meeting' of the foreign ministers of the 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Image: Reuters)
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned as a "dangerous escalation" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial pledge to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if he is re-elected.
"The kingdom condemns and categorically rejects" the declaration, the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing the royal court.
"The kingdom affirms that this declaration is a very dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people and represents a flagrant violation of the UN charter and the principles of international law."
Saudi Arabia also called for an "emergency meeting" of the foreign ministers of the 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the SPA added.
Netanyahu issued the deeply controversial pledge as he gears up for elections on September 17. He also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements in the wider West Bank if re-elected.
Saudi Arabia urged the international community to "condemn and reject the declaration and to consider any action resulting from it as void".
Palestinians immediately reacted to Netanyahu's statement by saying he was destroying any hopes for peace, while his electoral opponents accused him of a cynical play for right-wing nationalist votes with polls only a week away
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Boy Does 30 Somersaults at One Go, Twitter Asks Kiren Rijiju to Take Note
- Apple iPad 7th-gen Launched at Rs 29,900 With Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Support
- Watch: Dorian Topples Crane Over Building Under Construction As It Hits Canada Province
- KL Rahul's Form a Concern, Rohit Sharma Will be Considered as Test Opener: MSK Prasad
- FIFA 20 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed, Messi Rated Higher Than Ronaldo