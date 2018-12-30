English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Israel Protests After Jordanian Spokeswoman Steps on its Flag
The flag was painted on the floor several years ago to encourage passers by to tread on it, a mark of disrespect, unions said at the time.
File photo of an Israeli flag. (Photo: Reuters)
Jerusalem/Amman: Israel protested to Jordan on Sunday after the spokeswoman for the government in Amman was photographed stepping on the Israeli flag during a meeting with trade unionists.
Jumana Ghunaimat, Jordan's minister for media affairs and communications and the government spokeswoman, on Thursday walked over an Israeli flag painted on the floor of the headquarters of Jordan's professional unions in Amman.
She was on her way to attend a meeting between Jordanian Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz and union representatives. Razzaz, however, entered the building through a rear door, avoiding having to walk over the flag.
The flag was painted on the floor several years ago to encourage passers by to tread on it, a mark of disrespect, unions said at the time.
Despite the neighbours' 1994 peace deal and commercial and security ties, many Jordanians resent Israel and identify with the Palestinian struggle against it.
Israel's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday deploring the flag "desecration", and said it had summoned acting Jordanian ambassador Mohammed Hmaid for a reprimand and that the Israeli embassy in Amman had also issued a "sharp protest".
The Jordanian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The flag had been painted at the building during a period when Jordan's mainly Islamist opposition, fierce ideological foes of Israel, controlled the unions. They have since lost influence and Jordan's professional unions are mostly now run by nationalist and secular parties that avoid party activism.
Still, some union members were unhappy that union leaders had allowed Razzaz to avoid the flag.
"The unions took a cowardly stance by allowing the prime minister to enter from a back door and his aides no doubt told him of the presence of the flag at the entrance," Masira Malaas, a leading union activist, said.
