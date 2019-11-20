Take the pledge to vote

Israel Pushed to Third Polls in a Year as Kingmaker Lieberman Refuses to Back Netanyahu or Gantz as PM

Avigdor Lieberman, whose party has enough seats to put either right winger Netanyahu or centrist Gantz's coalitions into power, said neither had done enough to convince him ahead of a midnight deadline to form a government.

AFP

Updated:November 20, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
Israel Pushed to Third Polls in a Year as Kingmaker Lieberman Refuses to Back Netanyahu or Gantz as PM
File photo of Avigdor Lieberman, head of Yisrael Beitenu party. (Reuters)

Jerusalem: Israeli kingmaker Avigdor Lieberman refused to back either Benjamin Netanyahu or rival Benny Gantz for prime minister Wednesday, pushing the country closer to holding its third elections in a year.

The nationalist, whose Yisrael Beitenu party has enough seats to put either right winger Netanyahu or centrist Gantz's coalitions into power, said neither had done enough to convince him ahead of a midnight deadline for Gantz to form a government.

"Both are responsible," he said. "As things stand, we are on our way to new elections."

