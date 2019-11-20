Israel Pushed to Third Polls in a Year as Kingmaker Lieberman Refuses to Back Netanyahu or Gantz as PM

Jerusalem: Israeli kingmaker Avigdor Lieberman refused to back either Benjamin Netanyahu or rival Benny Gantz for prime minister Wednesday, pushing the country closer to holding its third elections in a year.

The nationalist, whose Yisrael Beitenu party has enough seats to put either right winger Netanyahu or centrist Gantz's coalitions into power, said neither had done enough to convince him ahead of a midnight deadline for Gantz to form a government.

"Both are responsible," he said. "As things stand, we are on our way to new elections."

