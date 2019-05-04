Take the pledge to vote

Israel Responds After Gaza Fires Dozens of Rockets at Them

Israel said around 50 rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave and its air defence systems intercepted dozens of them.

AFP

Updated:May 4, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
Israel Responds After Gaza Fires Dozens of Rockets at Them
A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip. (File image: Reuters)
Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a barrage of dozens of rockets at Israel on Saturday and Israel responded with strikes as a fragile ceasefire between the two sides again faltered.

Israel said around 50 rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave and its air defence systems intercepted dozens of them.

The army said it had targeted two rocket launchers in Gaza with an air strike in response.

A Gazan security source said later that a series of Israeli strikes hit at least three separate areas of the Gaza Strip and that three "resistance fighters" were wounded.

It was not yet clear if there were casualties on the Israeli side.

The escalation follows the most violent clashes along the Gaza border in weeks on Friday.

Four Palestinians, including two Hamas militants, were killed by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip on Friday after two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a shooting during weekly protests on the border.​
