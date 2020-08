Israel says it shot down drone on Golan Heights overnight

JERUSALEM Israel’s military said on Friday it had shot down a drone overnight that crossed into Israeli airspace near Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau at the frontier with Syria.

No other details were given, though the army said it was not connected to the triggering of sirens later in the day by a false alarm regarding a drone infiltration.

Israel has been on high alert as tensions have escalated with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Earlier in the week Israeli aircraft attacked targets in Syria. It described the strikes as retaliation for an attempted bombing of the border fence by an enemy squad that Israel’s military chief on Friday said was sent by Iran.

There was no immediate comment from Iran.

Israel captured most of the Golan Heights from Syria in a war in 1967.

