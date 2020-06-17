WORLD

1-MIN READ

Israel Signs Agreement with Moderna for Future Purchase of Potential Coronavirus Vaccine

A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, May 18, 2020. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the development, saying "the company is advancing its development, they claim that (they) can get to it in the middle of the year, we hope that they succeed".

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 10:24 PM IST
Israel has signed an agreement with Moderna Inc for the future purchase of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

"Israel has signed with the company Moderna an arrangement that will allow us to buy vaccines," Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office.

"The company is advancing its development, they claim that (they) can get to it in the middle of the year, we hope that they succeed," he said.

