English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Day After Incendiary Balloons Attack

Gaza: A Palestinian family walks next to a destroyed residential building hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City. Image for representation.(Image: PTI)

Gaza: A Palestinian family walks next to a destroyed residential building hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City. Image for representation.(Image: PTI)

A security source in the Palestinian enclave confirmed the strike had hit a base belonging to the military wing of Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, with no injuries reported.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 17, 2020, 10:12 AM IST
Share this:
Gaza City (Palestinian Territories): Israeli forces struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip for a second consecutive day Thursday, the army said, saying it was in response to incendiary balloons launched from the strip.

"A short while ago, an (Israeli) attack helicopter struck an infrastructure used for underground activities of the Hamas terror organization in the northern Gaza Strip," an army statement said.

It said the strike was in response to balloons with attached explosive devices floated across the border during the day.

Such balloons are used to try and start fires in the Israeli farmlands and neighbourhoods near the border.

A security source in the Palestinian enclave confirmed the strike had hit a base belonging to the military wing of Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, with no injuries reported.

On Wednesday evening, Israeli forces struck Hamas targets in Gaza in retaliation for four rockets fired from the strip.

Israel has fought three wars with Hamas and allied militant groups since 2008.
Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story