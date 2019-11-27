Israeli Aircraft Attacks Several Sites in Hamas After Rocket Fire from Gaza Amid Netanyahu's Threat
The Israeli military said the targets of the multiple airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip included a weapons manufacturing facility. There were no reports of injuries.
Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel. (Image: Reuters)
Jerusalem: Israeli aircraft attacked several sites for Gaza's Hamas rulers early Wednesday in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.
The Israeli military said the targets of the multiple airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip included a weapons manufacturing facility. There were no reports of injuries.
The airstrikes came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to respond vigorously to any attack. "If someone in Gaza thinks that he can raise his head after Operation Black Belt, he is sorely mistaken, Netanyahu said in a statement, referring to two days of intense fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants two weeks ago that was the worst such cross-border conflict in months.
Late Tuesday, the Israeli military had said it identified two projectiles fired from the Gaza Strip, with missile defences intercepting one.
The rockets attack was the second incident this week, and rattled the shaky cease-fire brokered by Egypt and the U.N. earlier this month that ended the latest round of fighting with Palestinian militants.
The flare-up was triggered when Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza. The militant group launched hundreds of rockets at Israel in response. Israeli retaliatory strikes killed at least 34 Palestinians, including 16 civilians.
Unofficial cease-fires have led to months of calm between Israel and Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sourav Ganguly And Daughter Trolling Each Other is The Happy Place Instagram Should be
- Varun Dhawan's Stunt on Coolie No 1 Sets Goes Awry, Actor Escapes Unhurt
- A Deer Was Found Dead in Thailand With Over 7 Kgs of Plastic in Its Stomach
- Women in Asia and Africa are Most Affected By Climate Change, Finds Study
- Chennaiyin FC Supporters Supermachans Receive Youth For A Change Award For Contribution to Social Causes