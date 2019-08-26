Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Israeli Aircraft Carries Out Multiple Strikes on Hamas Site After Gaza Rocket Fire

The military said the airstrikes included one on the office of a Hamas commander in the northern Gaza Strip. There were no reports of casualties.

AFP

Updated:August 26, 2019, 7:50 AM IST
Israeli Aircraft Carries Out Multiple Strikes on Hamas Site After Gaza Rocket Fire
Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel. (Image: Reuters)
Jerusalem: Israeli aircraft carried out multiple strikes on Hamas military positions early Monday in the Gaza Strip after three rockets were launched from the territory into southern Israel.

The military said the airstrikes included one on the office of a Hamas commander in the northern Gaza Strip. There were no reports of casualties.

Late on Sunday, the army said two rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted by Israel's missile defense system, but did not disclose what happened to the third.

The fire from Gaza comes after Israel staged airstrikes in Syria on Saturday against what it said were Iranian drones being readied to attack Israel. Two alleged Israeli drones also crashed in Lebanon's capital overnight.

It was not immediately clear who fired the rockets from Gaza. Palestinian militants have stepped up launches in recent days, frustrated by the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza.

But Iran-backed militants in Gaza also fire rockets, and Sunday's launches could have been a response to the Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

