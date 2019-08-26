Israeli Aircraft Carries Out Multiple Strikes on Hamas Site After Gaza Rocket Fire
The military said the airstrikes included one on the office of a Hamas commander in the northern Gaza Strip. There were no reports of casualties.
Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel. (Image: Reuters)
Jerusalem: Israeli aircraft carried out multiple strikes on Hamas military positions early Monday in the Gaza Strip after three rockets were launched from the territory into southern Israel.
The military said the airstrikes included one on the office of a Hamas commander in the northern Gaza Strip. There were no reports of casualties.
Late on Sunday, the army said two rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted by Israel's missile defense system, but did not disclose what happened to the third.
The fire from Gaza comes after Israel staged airstrikes in Syria on Saturday against what it said were Iranian drones being readied to attack Israel. Two alleged Israeli drones also crashed in Lebanon's capital overnight.
It was not immediately clear who fired the rockets from Gaza. Palestinian militants have stepped up launches in recent days, frustrated by the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza.
But Iran-backed militants in Gaza also fire rockets, and Sunday's launches could have been a response to the Israeli airstrikes in Syria.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'They Love Him': Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend on His Daughters' Bond With Newborn Son Arik
- India vs West Indies 2019: Kohli Needs to be Consistent in Selection: Ganguly
- Jio Effect: Airtel May Offer Free Android STB, HD LED TV with Broadband, DTH Plans
- NASA’s Next Moon Landing Will be Powered by The Aitken Supercomputer Made by HP
- Android 10 Confirmed to Arrive on All Nokia Smartphones