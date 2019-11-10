Israeli Cabinet OKs Hard-liner Naftali Bennett as Defence Minister

Jerusalem: The Israeli Cabinet has approved hard-line politician Naftali Bennett as defence minister in the country's caretaker government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Bennet, with whom he has a rocky relationship, last week.

Netanyahu appears to be trying to shore up support among his right-wing base. He's hoping to block attempts by his chief rival, Benny Gantz, to form Israel's next government.

The Cabinet voted on Sunday for Bennett to become defence minister until a permanent government takes hold.

Gantz is in the process of trying to cobble together a majority coalition after inconclusive elections in September. Netanyahu had the first try at forming a government, but failed.

Bennett, who leads the New Right party, has demanded tougher military action against militants in Gaza.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.