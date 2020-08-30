Israeli Delegates Plane Flying To UAE Will Fly Over Saudi Arabia, Source Says

JERUSALEM: An Israeli airliner flying to the United Arab Emirates on Monday with aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump will fly over Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the itinerary.

Israel’s flag carrier El Al will carry the delegations to Abu Dhabi for talks meant to put final touches on a pact establishing open relations between the Gulf power and Israel.

Asked if the plane would overfly Saudi Arabia in order to manage its 3 hour and 20 minute flight time, the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality pending an official announcement of the route, said: “Yes.”

Also Watch India Records World's Highest Single-Day Rise In Covid-19 Cases

This would be the first publicly acknowledge entry of Saudi airspace by an official Israeli plane.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor