Israeli Drone Falls Inside Lebanon, Hezbollah Says It Shot It Down

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT: Israel’s military said on Saturday that one of its drones fell inside Lebanon during “operational activity” along the frontier, and the armed Lebanese group Hezbollah said it shot it down.

The drone, which was downed near the border town of Aita al-shaab, was now in the group’s possession, the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said in a statement.

“There is no risk of breach of information,” Israel’s military said in a statement.

Also Watch National Test Agency, Academicians Support Centre On NEET, JEE Exams As Congress Plans Protest

It provided no further details.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor