Israeli Forces Kill Knife-Wielding Palestinian Girl at West Bank-Jerusalem Checkpoint

According to the Palestinian side, assailants lashed out in frustration at Israeli restrictions while Israelis say that the attacks are fuelled by incitement and sometimes motivated by assailants' personal problems.

Reuters

Updated:January 31, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Israeli Forces Kill Knife-Wielding Palestinian Girl at West Bank-Jerusalem Checkpoint
Israeli forces gather near the dead body of a Palestinian woman at the scene of an incident at a checkpoint, east of Jerusalem .
Ramallah, West Bank: Israeli forces shot dead a 16-year-old Palestinian girl who tried to carry out a stabbing attack at a checkpoint between the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on Wednesday, police said.

Palestinian officials identified the dead girl as a resident of the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

There have been sporadic Palestinian street attacks on Israelis since U.S-brokered peace talks broke down in 2014.

Palestinians say assailants lash out in frustration at Israeli restrictions. Israel says the attacks are fuelled by incitement and sometimes motivated by assailants' personal problems.

Yoram Halevi, Israel's Jerusalem police chief, said the Palestinian girl "whipped out a knife and tried to stab" security staff at al-Zaim checkpoint, and was shot.

