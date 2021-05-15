Israeli Airstrike Hits High-rise Building in Gaza Strip; Several International Media Offices Damaged

An Israeli airstrike has destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press’ offices in the Gaza Strip.

The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted.

🚨 BREAKING🚨 : Al Jalaa building, which has A Jazeera offices and other international media agencies, has been targeted by Israeli warplanes with four missiles https://t.co/cTVCIKNhHu— لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) May 15, 2021

The building houses The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments.

