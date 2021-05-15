world

Israeli Airstrike Hits High-rise Building in Gaza Strip; Several International Media Offices Damaged

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israel-Gaza border, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The building houses The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments.

An Israeli airstrike has destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press’ offices in the Gaza Strip.

The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted.

first published:May 15, 2021, 18:15 IST