English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Israeli Missiles Strike Near Damascus Airport, Reports Syrian State Media
The head of monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, also told AFP that "the Israeli missiles hit arms depots for Hezbollah near the airport".
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Damascus: Syrian state media said early on Tuesday that two Israeli missiles struck near Damascus International Airport, without adding any details.
In a report in the early hours of Tuesday, Syria's state news agency said "two Israeli missiles came down near Damascus international airport".
The head of monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, also told AFP that "the Israeli missiles hit arms depots for Hezbollah near the airport".
He said the air strike took place at 1:00 am local time 'without causing huge explosions' even though they hit the weapons stores.
The observatory added that the Syrian air defence 'failed to intercept the missiles.'
Israel has warned of a growing Iranian military presence in neighbouring Syria, which it sees as a threat to its safety.
Its military has been carrying out strikes on Iranian and Iran-affiliated targets in Syria, with a US official saying it was Israeli forces that carried out a deadly strike against an Iraqi paramilitary base in eastern Syria on June 17.
Israeli seized a large swathe of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in a move never recognised by the international community.
Also Watch
In a report in the early hours of Tuesday, Syria's state news agency said "two Israeli missiles came down near Damascus international airport".
The head of monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, also told AFP that "the Israeli missiles hit arms depots for Hezbollah near the airport".
He said the air strike took place at 1:00 am local time 'without causing huge explosions' even though they hit the weapons stores.
The observatory added that the Syrian air defence 'failed to intercept the missiles.'
Israel has warned of a growing Iranian military presence in neighbouring Syria, which it sees as a threat to its safety.
Its military has been carrying out strikes on Iranian and Iran-affiliated targets in Syria, with a US official saying it was Israeli forces that carried out a deadly strike against an Iraqi paramilitary base in eastern Syria on June 17.
Israeli seized a large swathe of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in a move never recognised by the international community.
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Soorma Anthem: The Song Perfectly Captures Ex-hockey Captain Sandeep Singh's Inspirational Journey
- Iranian Women Watch World Cup Match in Tehran Stadium Despite Ban
- Brazil Bar to Give Shots Every Time Neymar Falls
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes Perfect Case for the Indian Market?